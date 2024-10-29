Daily Quiz | On transcontinental Turkiye
1 / 7 | Which treaty signed in July, 1923, recognised the boundaries of the modern state of Turkiye?
2 / 7 | Who was the last Sultan of the Ottoman Empire deposed in 1922, and name the founder of modern Turkiye and its first President?
3 / 7 | What was the former name of Istanbul and what is the capital of Turkiye?
4 / 7 | What is the name the body of water that connects separates Asian Turkiye from European Turkiye?
5 / 7 | Which region having a World Heritage Status is known for its distinctive “fairy chimneys?
6 / 7 | Name the globally sweet made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup or honey associated with the Turkish region.
7 / 7 | Name the Turkish Literature Nobel Laureate who set up the Museum of Innocence which also a name of his novel.
Published - October 29, 2024 05:00 pm IST
