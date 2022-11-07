Howard Carter, who discovered the tomb of Tutankhamun.

Q: Name the necropolis where Tomb KV62 housing Tut, the smallest in the complex, is located?

A: Valley of Kings.

Q: The teenage king’s original name was not Tutankhamun but something connected to the God his parents prayed to. What?

A: Tutankhaten (living image of the Aten). Aten was the Sun god.

Q: Which vital organ usually left inside the body during mummification is missing in the case of Tut and what is kept instead?

A: Heart and a scarab amulet.

Q: What incident on April 16, 1939, inside the Cairo museum made many pronounce was the cause of Britain to enter WWII?

A: Playing the two trumpets found inside Tut’s tomb.

Q: How many coffins were used to keep the mummified body of Tut inside the sarcophagus?

A: Three of which two were of wood and the innermost was made of solid gold weighing 110kgs.

Q: Of the 5398 items found from the burial, there were two daggers with one made from a material alien to Earth. What material?

A: Meteorite.

Q: What item made of gold and inlaid with lapis, obsidian, and quartz has become the iconic symbol of Egypt?

A: Tut’s funerary (death) mask.

Q: Connect ‘Downtown Abbey’ to Tut.

A: Highclere Castle, where the series is set, is the stately home of the Carnarvons whose fifth Earl bankrolled the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb.