Daily Quiz | On the rulers of Great Britain
Britain’s King Charles III sits after being crowned with St Edward’s Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London on May 6, 2023.START THE QUIZ
This king changed his family’s official name to Windsor, replacing the historic name of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. He was the first monarch to broadcast to the Empire at Christmas. Who is he?
To her critics, this queen who ruled for five years is known by the name of a popular cocktail. An Archbishop who was held responsible by her for the annulment of her parents’ marriage and her illegitimacy was burned at the stake. Who is she?
Queen Anne was succeeded by George I in 1714 even though there were more than 50 other claimants to the throne then. Why were all the 50-odd claimants rejected?
Answer : They were Catholics and therefore ineligible to rule. The Act of Settlement passed in 1701 was designed to secure Protestant succession to the throne.
This UNESCO site was built as a demonstration of power by William the Conqueror. It also tended to be the site of execution of traitors to the Crown. Three queens were executed there. Which famous site is this?
He was the first king of Great Britain. It was during his reign that Guy Fawkes and his fellow Catholic conspirators attempted to blow up Parliament and assassinate him. Guy Fawkes Day commemorators the failure of this plot. Who was this king?
He was one of the most cultured monarchs. More than 60,000 of his books were donated later to the British Museum. He commissioned the Gold State Coach which is used by the British royal family. He died a deranged man. Who is he?
