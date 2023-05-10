HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On the rulers of Great Britain
Premium

On May 7, in the first coronation in the U.K. in 70 years, Charles III was crowned King. A quiz on the rulers of Great Britain

May 10, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

Radhika Santhanam
Daily Quiz | On the rulers of Great Britain
Britain’s King Charles III sits after being crowned with St Edward’s Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London on May 6, 2023.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | This king changed his family’s official name to Windsor, replacing the historic name of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. He was the first monarch to broadcast to the Empire at Christmas. Who is he?
Answer : George V
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
