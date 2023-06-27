Daily Quiz | On the Pride month

1 / 5 | The watershed moment for the LGBTQI rights movement in the world happened in 1969 as a result of police raids on an inn in a New York City neighbourhood. Members of the gay community fought back, and the neighbourhood joined in. What was the inn called, which coincidentally also means to ‘obstruct’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Stonewall Inn SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | When famous gay TV host Ellen DeGeneres officially came out, it was in Time magazine, in April, 1997. What were three words that featured on the cover of that magazine? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : “Yep, I’m gay!” SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Here’s a case of reel life reflecting real, or was it the other way? In the recent runaway Netflix series Stranger Things, strong hints cast a particular character as being attracted to the same sex. After the series, the actor who played the role came out in a TikTok video and said the following: “I guess I’m more similar to ----- than I thought,” in a reference to the character. Fill in the blank. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Will Byers SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | A village in Tamil Nadu is famous for its annual festival of transgender and transvestite individuals, which takes place in the summer months of April or May. The centre point for the celebrations is the Koothandavar Temple, where the participants symbolically marry the Lord Koothandavar. The next day, they mourn the death of the god through ritualistic funeral practises. What is the village after which the festival has been also been named? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Koovagam SHOW ANSWER