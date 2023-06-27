HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On the Pride month

June is Pride month, and time to test your knowledge of facts relating to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI) community, and the growth of the movement over the years

June 27, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Ramya Kannan
Ramya Kannan
Daily Quiz | On the Pride month
People hold a flag as members of Mexico’s LGBTQ+ community gather to mark Pride month, in Mexico City, Mexico, June 24, 2023.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | The watershed moment for the LGBTQI rights movement in the world happened in 1969 as a result of police raids on an inn in a New York City neighbourhood. Members of the gay community fought back, and the neighbourhood joined in. What was the inn called, which coincidentally also means to ‘obstruct’?
Answer : Stonewall Inn
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / LGBT

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.