Daily Quiz: On The March on Washington

Published - August 28, 2024 05:00 pm IST

The March on Washington was held on August 28, 1963. Here is a quiz on the movement

The Hindu Bureau

Q:  What was the purpose of this march?

A: The purpose of the march was to advocate for the civil and economic rights of African Americans. 

Q: African Americans were legally freed from slavery under which amendment of the U.S. Constitution? 

A: Thirteenth Amendment

Q: This author was prevented from speaking at the March because his comments would be too inflammatory. Name the writer. 

A: James Baldwin

Q: The march is credited with helping to pass a landmark civil rights and labour law in the United States that outlaws discrimination based on race, colour, religion, sex and national origin. What is it called?

A: Civil Rights Act of 1964

Q: Folksinger Joan Baez led a crowd of 3,000 in singing this song during the march. The song is heavily associated with protests, especially with the U.S. civil rights movement. Name the song. 

A: We Shall Overcome

