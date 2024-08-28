Daily Quiz: On The March on Washington

Q: What was the purpose of this march?

A: The purpose of the march was to advocate for the civil and economic rights of African Americans.

Q: African Americans were legally freed from slavery under which amendment of the U.S. Constitution?

A: Thirteenth Amendment

Q: This author was prevented from speaking at the March because his comments would be too inflammatory. Name the writer.

A: James Baldwin

Q: The march is credited with helping to pass a landmark civil rights and labour law in the United States that outlaws discrimination based on race, colour, religion, sex and national origin. What is it called?

A: Civil Rights Act of 1964

Q: Folksinger Joan Baez led a crowd of 3,000 in singing this song during the march. The song is heavily associated with protests, especially with the U.S. civil rights movement. Name the song.

A: We Shall Overcome