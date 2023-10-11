Daily Quiz | On the Israel-Palestine conflict

1 / 6 | This is an approximate historical geographical term referring to a large area in the Eastern Mediterranean region of West Asia. Cyprus, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, and Turkey are sometimes considered as belonging to the region. Name the term. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Levant SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | This is a nationalist movement that emerged in the 19th century to espouse support for establishing a homeland for the Jewish people in Palestine. An Austro-Hungarian Jewish journalist and political activist formed an organisation and promoted Jewish immigration to Palestine in an effort to form a Jewish state. What is the movement called? Name the activist. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Zionism, Theodor Herzl SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Since 2006, the Palestinian side has been fractured by conflict between a traditionally dominant party and a militant Islamist group that gained control of the Gaza Strip. Who are they? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Fatah and Hamas SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | What is the name of the public statement issued by the British government in 1917 during the First World War announcing its support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Balfour Declaration SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Which three religions hold Jerusalem as an important setting for their religious and historical narratives? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Judaism, Christianity, and Islam SHOW ANSWER