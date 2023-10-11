Daily Quiz | On the Israel-Palestine conflict
This is an approximate historical geographical term referring to a large area in the Eastern Mediterranean region of West Asia. Cyprus, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, and Turkey are sometimes considered as belonging to the region. Name the term.
This is a nationalist movement that emerged in the 19th century to espouse support for establishing a homeland for the Jewish people in Palestine. An Austro-Hungarian Jewish journalist and political activist formed an organisation and promoted Jewish immigration to Palestine in an effort to form a Jewish state. What is the movement called? Name the activist.
Since 2006, the Palestinian side has been fractured by conflict between a traditionally dominant party and a militant Islamist group that gained control of the Gaza Strip. Who are they?
What is the name of the public statement issued by the British government in 1917 during the First World War announcing its support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine?
Which three religions hold Jerusalem as an important setting for their religious and historical narratives?
Answer : Judaism, Christianity, and Islam
These were a pair of political agreements signed by Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin on 17 September 1978, following twelve days of secret negotiations at the country retreat of the President of the United States in Maryland. As a consequence, the leaders were awarded. Name the agreements. What was the award?
Answer : Camp David Accords, 1978 Nobel Peace Prize
