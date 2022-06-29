Daily Quiz | On the Great War

International

The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand on June 28 in 1914 precipitated World War I. A quiz on the Great War that saw over 35 million casualties

1. Where and by who was the Archduke and his wife assassinated?

Answer :

Gavrilo Princep in Sarajevo

