V V Ramanan June 29, 2022 11:34 IST

The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand on June 28 in 1914 precipitated World War I. A quiz on the Great War that saw over 35 million casualties

Daily Quiz | On the Great War

1. Where and by who was the Archduke and his wife assassinated?
Answer: Gavrilo Princep in Sarajevo

2. Name the 'Powers' that were the belligerents in the war that lasted more than four years and three months?
Answer: The Allied and Central Powers

3. Which weaponry, now common in any country's military arsenal, was first used by the British in September 1916 at Flers-Courcelette during the Battle of the Somme?
Answer: Tanks

4. Margaretha Geertruida MacLeod was a Dutch dancer and courtesan who was shot by the French on charges of spying for Germany during World War I. How is she better known?
Answer: Mata Hari

5. What prompted the U.S. to join the War?
Answer: Germany's action of unrestricted submarine warfare in the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean

6. Name the organisation, headquartered in Geneva that was created after WWI as a forum to resolve international disputes.
Answer: League of Nations

7. Which flower has come to symbolise World War I and soldiers who have died in conflict?
Answer: The Poppy

8. The treaty that ended the state of war between Germany and the Allied Powers was signed exactly five years after the killing of Franz Ferdinand. In which famous location was it signed?
Answer: Palace of Versailles



