ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Quiz: On the 9/11 attacks

Published - September 11, 2024 05:00 pm IST

The September 11 attacks, commonly known as 9/11 were coordinated Islamist terrorist suicide attacks carried out by al-Qaeda against the United States in 2001. Here is a quiz on the fateful day

Sindhu Nagaraj

Q: On the morning of September 11, 19 terrorists hijacked how many commercial airliners scheduled to travel from the East Coast to California?

A: Four

Q: The hijackers crashed the first two planes into the Twin Towers of the WTC, and the third team succeeded in striking the Pentagon. Where did the fourth plane crash?

A: The fourth plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania

Q: What is the term for the global counterterrorist military campaign initiated by the United States following the September 11 attacks of 2001?

A: Global War on Terrorism/ War of Terror

Q: The U.S. invoked which article of the NATO to call upon allies to fight Al-Qaeda? How many times the U.S. has invoked this article?

A: Article 5; the U.S. has only invoked once to date

Q:  Regarding the 9/11 attack, one of the sites is termed Ground Zero. Which is it?

A: The World Trade Center site

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US