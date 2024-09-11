GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz: On the 9/11 attacks

The September 11 attacks, commonly known as 9/11 were coordinated Islamist terrorist suicide attacks carried out by al-Qaeda against the United States in 2001. Here is a quiz on the fateful day

Published - September 11, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj

Q: On the morning of September 11, 19 terrorists hijacked how many commercial airliners scheduled to travel from the East Coast to California?

A: Four

Q: The hijackers crashed the first two planes into the Twin Towers of the WTC, and the third team succeeded in striking the Pentagon. Where did the fourth plane crash?

A: The fourth plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania

Q: What is the term for the global counterterrorist military campaign initiated by the United States following the September 11 attacks of 2001?

A: Global War on Terrorism/ War of Terror

Q: The U.S. invoked which article of the NATO to call upon allies to fight Al-Qaeda? How many times the U.S. has invoked this article?

A: Article 5; the U.S. has only invoked once to date

Q:  Regarding the 9/11 attack, one of the sites is termed Ground Zero. Which is it?

A: The World Trade Center site

Published - September 11, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Related Topics

World / USA / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.