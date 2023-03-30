Daily Quiz | On Terracotta Army
Terracotta warriors and horses, which were unearthed during the first excavation from 1978 to 1984, stand inside the No. 1 pit in Xian, Shaanxi province, in China, January 8, 2018. START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
The Terracotta structures depict the armies of which Chinese emperor? This emperor is also known for another milestone in China. What is it?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Qin Shi Huang; he is the first emperor of a unified China
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 5 |
This type of art is known by what name? It was buried with the emperor in 210–209 BCE for what purpose?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Funerary art; it was buried with the purpose of protecting the emperor in his afterlife
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 5 |
This is situated underneath a 76-meter-tall tomb mound shaped like a truncated pyramid. It became a UNESCO World Heritage Site later. Located in Lintong District, Xi’an, Shaanxi province of China, it was constructed over 38 years, from 246 to 208 BCE. What is it called?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 5 |
In 1986, art historian German Hafner first speculated on a possible Hellenistic link to these sculptures due to the unusual display of naturalism. What is this Hellenistic period?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : In classical antiquity, the Hellenistic period covers the time in Mediterranean history after Classical Greece, between the death of Alexander the Great in 323 BC to the death of Cleopatra VII
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 5 |
The Terracotta Army has been described as the only other set of historic artifacts that can draw a crowd by the name alone. What is the other one?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : The remnants of the wreck of the RMS Titanic
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
COMMents
SHARE