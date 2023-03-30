HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Terracotta Army
On this day in 1974, a collection of terracotta sculptures known as the Terracotta Army was discovered in China. Here is a quiz on these sculptures

March 30, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Terracotta warriors and horses, which were unearthed during the first excavation from 1978 to 1984, stand inside the No. 1 pit in Xian, Shaanxi province, in China, January 8, 2018.
1 / 5 | The Terracotta structures depict the armies of which Chinese emperor? This emperor is also known for another milestone in China. What is it?
Answer : Qin Shi Huang; he is the first emperor of a unified China
