Daily Quiz | On Terracotta Army

1 / 5 | The Terracotta structures depict the armies of which Chinese emperor? This emperor is also known for another milestone in China. What is it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Qin Shi Huang; he is the first emperor of a unified China SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This type of art is known by what name? It was buried with the emperor in 210–209 BCE for what purpose? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Funerary art; it was buried with the purpose of protecting the emperor in his afterlife SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | This is situated underneath a 76-meter-tall tomb mound shaped like a truncated pyramid. It became a UNESCO World Heritage Site later. Located in Lintong District, Xi’an, Shaanxi province of China, it was constructed over 38 years, from 246 to 208 BCE. What is it called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | In 1986, art historian German Hafner first speculated on a possible Hellenistic link to these sculptures due to the unusual display of naturalism. What is this Hellenistic period? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : In classical antiquity, the Hellenistic period covers the time in Mediterranean history after Classical Greece, between the death of Alexander the Great in 323 BC to the death of Cleopatra VII SHOW ANSWER