Daily Quiz | On Taylor Swift

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | Swift’s first single was named after an American country singer and song writer. Name the single. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tim Macgraw SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | The singer wrote a song for Hannah Montana: The Movie titled “Don’t Walk Away”. Is the statement correct or false? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : False. She wrote a song titled “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home” SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Part of her iconic album Red, this song, considered one of the fan favourites, was on Rolling Stone’s 2021 revision of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Identify the song. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : All too well SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | The shot film adaptation of the answer to Question 3 earned Swift her second MTV Video Music Award for best direction. Which was the first video for which she won the award? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Man SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Almost four years after the release of her album Lover, a song from it went to no 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Identify the song. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cruel Summer SHOW ANSWER