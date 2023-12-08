HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Taylor Swift
Premium

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift was named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’. Here is a quiz on the pop-culture icon and her songs. 

December 08, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift appears on the cover of Time Magazine’s 2023 “Person of the Year”
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | Swift’s first single was named after an American country singer and song writer. Name the single. 
Answer : Tim Macgraw  
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
