Daily Quiz | On talk show genre

1 / 5 | This political satire talk show premiered on September 8, 2015. After Letterman announced his intention to retire earlier in the month, this television host took over in the second iteration of the Late Show franchise. Name the host. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Stephen Colbert SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This is an American late-night and political satire talk show broadcast on ABC. The show began on January 26, 2003, replacing Politically Incorrect. Name the show. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jimmy Kimmel Live! SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | In this show, the host extensively satirized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a segment. The Indian streaming service which holds rights to the programme refused to stream the episode, leading to criticism by local viewers. What is the name of this show? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Last Week Tonight with John Oliver SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | StarTalk is an American television talk show that airs weekly on National Geographic. Near the end of the episode, a short taped segment of this television presenter is often aired, giving his view of the episode’s topic. Who hosts the show? Name the presenter who often makes an appearance in the show. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye SHOW ANSWER