Daily Quiz | On talk show genre 

This political satire talk show premiered on September 8, 2015. After Letterman announced his intention to retire earlier in the month, this television host took over in the second iteration of the Late Show franchise. Name the host.
This is an American late-night and political satire talk show broadcast on ABC. The show began on January 26, 2003, replacing Politically Incorrect. Name the show.
In this show, the host extensively satirized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a segment. The Indian streaming service which holds rights to the programme refused to stream the episode, leading to criticism by local viewers. What is the name of this show?
Answer : Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
StarTalk is an American television talk show that airs weekly on National Geographic. Near the end of the episode, a short taped segment of this television presenter is often aired, giving his view of the episode’s topic. Who hosts the show? Name the presenter who often makes an appearance in the show.
Answer : Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye
In this show, each episode is hosted by a celebrity guest, who usually delivers the opening monologue and performs in sketches with the cast, with featured performances by a musical guest. Name the show. What is the phrase that is usually said in the beginning of the show?
Answer : Saturday Night Live, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”
