Daily Quiz | On Switzerland’s National Day

1 / 7 | What term is used for the 26 member states of the Swiss Confederation? Answer : Canton.

2 / 7 | Which famous line also attributed to the protagonists in Alexander Dumas' The Three Musketeers is considered Switzerland's un-official motto? Answer : Unus pro omnibus, omnes pro uno (One for all, all for one).

3 / 7 | The Swiss Flag is one of the two National Flags that is square in shape. Name the other State. Answer : Vatican City

4 / 7 | Of the four official languages of Switzerland, three are German, French, and Italian. Name the fourth. Answer : Romansch

5 / 7 | If Indian postage stamps have 'Bharat' written on them, what traditional name of Switzerland is mentioned on its postage stamps? Answer : Helvetia

6 / 7 | Switzerland hosts the headquarters of many international institutions. So, in which cities are the HQ of the International Olympic Committee and World Health Organisation? Answer : Lausanne and Geneva respectively