Daily Quiz | On some significant events occurred on August 17

This planet has two moons, both discovered by American astronomer Asaph Hall. One was discovered on August 12 and the other on August 18 in 1977. Identify the planet and the moon discovered on this day.

Answer: Mars and Phobos

This renowned psychologist, who passed away on this day, was known for conducting pioneering work in experimental psychology, pushing behaviorism, reinforcement and theory of learning. He is considered the father of operant conditioning. Identify the man.

Answer: B.F. Skinner

On this day, the 19th amendment of the U.S. Constitution was ratified. The move gave women the right to vote. Which State became the 36th to approve it, allowing the ratification of the amendment?

Answer: Tennessee

India's first IIT was inaugurated on this day in 1951. Who inaugurated the institute and where is it located?

Answer: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Kharagpur