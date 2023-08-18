HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On some significant events occurred on August 17

Here is a quiz on observances, birthdays and everything else that happened on the day.

August 18, 2023

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On some significant events occurred on August 17
Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit was born on August 17 in 1900. She was the first woman president of the United Nations General Assembly.
1 / 5 | This planet has two moons, both discovered by American astronomer Asaph Hall. One was discovered on August 12 and the other on August 18 in 1977. Identify the planet and the moon discovered on this day.  
Answer : Mars and Phobos
