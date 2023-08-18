Daily Quiz | On some significant events occurred on August 17
Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit was born on August 17 in 1900. She was the first woman president of the United Nations General Assembly.
1 / 5 |
This planet has two moons, both discovered by American astronomer Asaph Hall. One was discovered on August 12 and the other on August 18 in 1977. Identify the planet and the moon discovered on this day.
2 / 5 |
This renowned psychologist, who passed away on this day, was known for conducting pioneering work in experimental psychology, pushing behaviorism, reinforcement and theory of learning. He is considered the father of operant conditioning. Identify the man.
3 / 5 |
On this day, the 19th amendment of the U.S. Constitution was ratified. The move gave women the right to vote. Which State became the 36th to approve it, allowing the ratification of the amendment?
4 / 5 |
India’s first IIT was inaugurated on this day in 1951. Who inaugurated the institute and where is it located?
Answer : Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Kharagpur
5 / 5 |
This controversial novel written by a Russian American was published on this day in 1985. It has been adapted as a film by noted director Stanley Kubrick. Name the book.
