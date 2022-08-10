World

Daily Quiz | On Singapore

A quiz on the occasion of the National Day of Singapore celebrated every year on August 9

1. Simple one to start with. In which year and from which Asian nation (by expulsion) did Singapore get independence?

Answer :

1965, from Malaysia

