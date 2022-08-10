Daily Quiz | On Singapore

V V Ramanan August 10, 2022 11:52 IST

A quiz on the occasion of the National Day of Singapore celebrated every year on August 9

A quiz on the occasion of the National Day of Singapore celebrated every year on August 9

Daily Quiz | On Singapore A quiz on the occasion of the National Day of Singapore celebrated every year on August 9 Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Singapore 1/8 1. Simple one to start with. In which year and from which Asian nation (by expulsion) did Singapore get independence? SHOW ANSWER Answer : 1965, from Malaysia I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Singapore has four official languages. If three are English, Malay, and Mandarin, what is the fourth? SHOW ANSWER Answer : English, Malay, Mandarin and Tamil I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. The Singapore international airport is reckoned to be one of the best in the world. What is it called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Changi International Airport I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. What is the lasting contribution of Alec Fraser-Brunner, former curator of the Van Kleef Aquarium in Singapore, to the country’s identity? SHOW ANSWER Answer : He designed the ‘Merlion’, the official mascot of Singapore I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Name the politician who served as the first Prime Minister of Singapore between 1959 and 1990 and made it the world-famous city-state that it is today. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Lee Kuan Yew I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Name the 2.5 km road in the central area of Singapore that is a world-famous tourist attraction for being an upscale shopping area with numerous renowned department stores and restaurants. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Orchard Road I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Designed by Pierre Balmain and made of traditionally Asian batik, what has become synonymous with the ‘Singapore Girl’? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Sarong kebaya I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. Name the swimmer who sensationally upset Michael Phelps in the 100m butterfly at Rio to become the nation’s first-ever Olympics gold medallist. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Joseph Schooling I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Singapore YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/8 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values