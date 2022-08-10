Daily Quiz | On Singapore
V V Ramanan August 10, 2022 11:52 IST
Updated:
August 10, 2022 11:52 IST
V V Ramanan August 10, 2022 11:52 IST
Updated:
August 10, 2022 11:52 IST
A quiz on the occasion of the National Day of Singapore celebrated every year on August 9
A quiz on the occasion of the National Day of Singapore celebrated every year on August 9
Daily Quiz | On Singapore
A quiz on the occasion of the National Day of Singapore celebrated every year on August 9
Daily Quiz | On Singapore
1.
Simple one to start with. In which year and from which Asian nation (by expulsion) did Singapore get independence?
Answer :
1965, from Malaysia
2.
Singapore has four official languages. If three are English, Malay, and Mandarin, what is the fourth?
Answer :
English, Malay, Mandarin and Tamil
3.
The Singapore international airport is reckoned to be one of the best in the world. What is it called?
Answer :
Changi International Airport
4.
What is the lasting contribution of Alec Fraser-Brunner, former curator of the Van Kleef Aquarium in Singapore, to the country’s identity?
Answer :
He designed the ‘Merlion’, the official mascot of Singapore
5.
Name the politician who served as the first Prime Minister of Singapore between 1959 and 1990 and made it the world-famous city-state that it is today.
6.
Name the 2.5 km road in the central area of Singapore that is a world-famous tourist attraction for being an upscale shopping area with numerous renowned department stores and restaurants.
7.
Designed by Pierre Balmain and made of traditionally Asian batik, what has become synonymous with the ‘Singapore Girl’?
8.
Name the swimmer who sensationally upset Michael Phelps in the 100m butterfly at Rio to become the nation’s first-ever Olympics gold medallist.
Answer :
Joseph Schooling
Daily Quiz | On Singapore
Our code of editorial values