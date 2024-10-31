GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On shades of grey
Premium

Grey is an intermediate colour between black and white. Even though considered drab sometimes, it has played a part in history. A quiz on all things that are grey

Published - October 31, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
A metamorphic rock type that, when powdered, produces a dark grey colour often associated with the name of this rock.
6 / 1 | Throughout ancient history until around the 16th century, grey clothes came to be associated with the poor because grey was also the colour of ____ when it wasn’t dyed and which the poor wore. Fill in the blank.
6 / 1 |  What is the French term for any painting that’s painted in grey? Hint: Pablo Picasso’s famous 1937 painting ‘Guernica’ was a form of this art. Two similar art forms are brunaille (painted only in brown) and verdaille (green).
6 / 1 |  During the American Civil War, the ____ wore grey-coloured uniforms. This was partly because its opponents wielded rifles, and grey uniforms stood out less across long distances than blue or red garbs did. Fill in the blank.
6 / 1 | Our hair grows from hair follicles. Each follicle also contains specialised cells that inject a pigment called ____ into the hair to give it its colour. As we age, the cells stop doing this, and our hair turns grey. Fill in the blank.
6 / 1 |  Grey matter refers to neuronal cells, dendrites, axons, synapses, and other important parts of the central nervous system. The label is to distinguish it from _____ matter, which mostly contains myelinated axons. Fill in the blank.
6 / 1 | A metamorphic rock type that, when powdered, produces a dark grey colour often associated with the name of this rock.
