Daily Quiz | On September 19 events

1 / 6 | On this day in 1796, this U.S. President's farewell address was printed in a newspaper, where he implored his country to maintain neutrality and avoid entangling alliances with Europe. Who was the President? Answer : George Washington

2 / 6 | This English romance novelist died on this day in 2015. One of her well-known books includes Hollywood Wives, which was adapted into a miniseries later. Name the author. Answer : Jackie Collins

3 / 6 | This person, known by the moniker the Unabomber was an American mathematician and domestic terrorist. His manifesto was published in The New York Times and The Washington Post on this day in 1995, which eventually helped lead to his capture. Name the person. Answer : Ted Kaczynski

4 / 6 | This medical drama debuted on NBC on this day in 1994. It stars notable actors like George Clooney and Juliana Margulies. Name the show. Answer : ER

5 / 6 | On this day in 1960, PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistani President Ayub Khan signed a treaty to control the management of a river and its tributaries. Name the treaty. Answer : Indus Waters Treaty