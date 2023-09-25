HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Rupert Murdoch
Premium

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch resigned as chairman of Fox News and News Corp. Here is a quiz on the controversies related to the many media organisations that he controlled

September 25, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On Rupert Murdoch
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Which long-running newspaper, later acquired by Mr. Murdoch, closed down after 168 years in print, due to a “phone hacking scandal” that resulted in arrests and convictions of many including the newspaper’s ex-managing editor Andy Coulson?
Answer : News of the World
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / news media / newspaper and magazine / USA

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.