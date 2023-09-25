Daily Quiz | On Rupert Murdoch
1 / 5 |
Which long-running newspaper, later acquired by Mr. Murdoch, closed down after 168 years in print, due to a “phone hacking scandal” that resulted in arrests and convictions of many including the newspaper’s ex-managing editor Andy Coulson?
2 / 5 |
Which company won one of the largest settlements in U.S. litigation history in April 2023 by forcing Fox News to pay up $787.5 million for having broadcast false statements about it? What were the false statements about?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Dominion Voting Systems. The 2020 Presidential elections and voting issues
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 5 |
This long-serving executive in Fox News is credited with increasing the network’s popularity (and notoriety) by following an unabashed right-wing agenda. He later resigned from Fox News after multiple sexual harassment allegations by several female employees. Name him.
4 / 5 |
This novel by British author Jeffrey Archer chronicles the lives of two media barons, both of whom are based on Mr. Murdoch and Robert Maxwell. Name the novel.
5 / 5 |
Long before the “Murdoch press” promoted “tabloidisation” of the press in the U.K., Australia and the U.S. - reducing the size of the newspaper from broadsheet format, engaging in sensationalism, gossip, lewdness and even plain false news, what term was used, mostly in the U.S., to describe such journalism?
COMMents
SHARE