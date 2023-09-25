Daily Quiz | On Rupert Murdoch

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | Which long-running newspaper, later acquired by Mr. Murdoch, closed down after 168 years in print, due to a “phone hacking scandal” that resulted in arrests and convictions of many including the newspaper’s ex-managing editor Andy Coulson? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : News of the World SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Which company won one of the largest settlements in U.S. litigation history in April 2023 by forcing Fox News to pay up $787.5 million for having broadcast false statements about it? What were the false statements about? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dominion Voting Systems. The 2020 Presidential elections and voting issues SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | This long-serving executive in Fox News is credited with increasing the network’s popularity (and notoriety) by following an unabashed right-wing agenda. He later resigned from Fox News after multiple sexual harassment allegations by several female employees. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Roger Ailes SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | This novel by British author Jeffrey Archer chronicles the lives of two media barons, both of whom are based on Mr. Murdoch and Robert Maxwell. Name the novel. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Fourth Estate SHOW ANSWER