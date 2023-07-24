Daily Quiz | On Robert Oppenheimer

1 / 7 | Name the literary work on which the Nolan's opus 'Oppenheimer' based.
Answer : ' American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin'

2 / 7 | In which famous institution of learning's physics department was Oppenheimer working when he was recruited to head the Manhattan Project?
Answer : UnIversity of California, Berkeley.

3 / 7 | Though it was informally called the 'Manhattan Project', what was the official name of the American research and development undertaking that produced the first nuclear weapons?
Answer : Development of Substitute Materials.

4 / 7 | Name the future Nobel Laureate, who was part of the project, who created a flutter (with no major consquences) by cracking the combinations to locked filing cabinets all over the high-security site in New Mexico.
Answer : Richard Feynman.

5 / 7 | On what date did 'nuclear age' begin with the detonation of an atomic device and what was the test codenamed?
Answer : June 16, 1945 and 'Trinity'.

6 / 7 | Oppenheimer was one of the first to predict what enigmatic celestial entity in a paper "On Continued Gravitational Contraction" that he co-wrote in 1939?
Answer : . Black Holes.