Daily Quiz | On Robert Oppenheimer
These are replicas of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in
1 / 7 |
Name the literary work on which the Nolan’s opus ‘Oppenheimer’ based.
Answer : ‘ American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’
2 / 7 |
In which famous institution of learning’s physics department was Oppenheimer working when he was recruited to head the Manhattan Project?
Answer : UnIversity of California, Berkeley.
3 / 7 |
Though it was informally called the ‘Manhattan Project’, what was the official name of the American research and development undertaking that produced the first nuclear weapons?
Answer : Development of Substitute Materials.
4 / 7 |
Name the future Nobel Laureate, who was part of the project, who created a flutter (with no major consquences) by cracking the combinations to locked filing cabinets all over the high-security site in New Mexico.
5 / 7 |
On what date did ‘nuclear age’ begin with the detonation of an atomic device and what was the test codenamed?
Answer : June 16, 1945 and ‘Trinity’.
6 / 7 |
Oppenheimer was one of the first to predict what enigmatic celestial entity in a paper “On Continued Gravitational Contraction” that he co-wrote in 1939?
7 / 7 |
In which chapter of the Gita is the phrase that Oppenheimer alluded to when he saw the first atomic device being detonated?
