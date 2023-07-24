HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Robert Oppenheimer
Premium

With Christopher Nolan’s film getting rave reviews, here is a quiz on Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project.

July 24, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On Robert Oppenheimer
These are replicas of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. They were they nicknamed -  Little Boy and Fat Man.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | Name the literary work on which the Nolan’s opus ‘Oppenheimer’ based.
Answer : ‘ American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.