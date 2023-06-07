Daily Quiz | On rail accidents
Workers remove debris from the railway tracks during the restoration work at the triple train mishap site where over 270 people died and more than 1000 were injured, near Bahanaga Bazar in Balasore district, on June 5, 2023.
In 1981, a passenger train carrying more than 800 passengers derailed and plunged into the river Bagmati while it was crossing a bridge. The estimates of total deaths range from 500 to 800 or more. In which Indian State did this accident take place?
The Firozabad rail disaster occurred in 1995 near Firozabad on the Delhi-Kanpur section of India’s Northern Railway, when a passenger train collided with a train which had stopped after hitting an animal. It killed 358 people. Which animal was hit causing the accident? Name the two trains involved in the accident.
Answer : Nilgai, Kalindi Express, Purushottam Express
The largest single rail disaster in world history by death toll, with 1,700 fatalities or more, occurred when a crowded passenger train was destroyed on a coastal railway in Sri Lanka. What was the reason behind the accident?
Answer : The train was hit by a tsunami that followed the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake
Identify this 1980 Hindi film that tells the story of a train that catches fire on its inaugural run from New Delhi to Mumbai.
The Ciurea rail disaster occurred in 1917, during World War I. Most sources indicate the death toll as between 800 and 1,000. In which country did the Ciurea catastrophe take place?
