Daily Quiz | On rail accidents

In 1981, a passenger train carrying more than 800 passengers derailed and plunged into the river Bagmati while it was crossing a bridge. The estimates of total deaths range from 500 to 800 or more. In which Indian State did this accident take place? Answer: Bihar

The Firozabad rail disaster occurred in 1995 near Firozabad on the Delhi-Kanpur section of India's Northern Railway, when a passenger train collided with a train which had stopped after hitting an animal. It killed 358 people. Which animal was hit causing the accident? Name the two trains involved in the accident. Answer: Nilgai, Kalindi Express, Purushottam Express

The largest single rail disaster in world history by death toll, with 1,700 fatalities or more, occurred when a crowded passenger train was destroyed on a coastal railway in Sri Lanka. What was the reason behind the accident? Answer: The train was hit by a tsunami that followed the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake

Identify this 1980 Hindi film that tells the story of a train that catches fire on its inaugural run from New Delhi to Mumbai. Answer: The Burning Train