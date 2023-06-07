HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On rail accidents
Premium

At least 275 people were killed and more than 1,000 were injured in a three-train collision in Balasore on June 2. Here’s a quiz on train accidents from across the world

June 07, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On rail accidents
Workers remove debris from the railway tracks during the restoration work at the triple train mishap site where over 270 people died and more than 1000 were injured, near Bahanaga Bazar in Balasore district, on June 5, 2023.
1 / 5 | In 1981, a passenger train carrying more than 800 passengers derailed and plunged into the river Bagmati while it was crossing a bridge. The estimates of total deaths range from 500 to 800 or more. In which Indian State did this accident take place?
Answer : Bihar
