Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on the British throne this year, becoming the first monarch in the nation’s history to celebrate a Platinum Jubiliee. How much do you know about her?
Daily Quiz | On Queen Elizabeth
1/7
1.
Queen Elizabeth is not the longest-reigning monarch in history. Which monarch holds this record?
Answer :
Louis XIV
2.
In 1993, the Buckingham Palace was opened to the public for the first time. What had happened the previous year, a time which the Queen described once as annus horribilis, which forced her to take this decision?
Answer :
A fire broke out at Windsor Castle. Money raised from the entry fee to Buckingham Palace was used to restore the castle
3.
During her reign, the Queen has been served by 14 Prime Ministers. Which Prime Minister did she say she always enjoyed meeting the most?
Answer :
Winston Churchill
4.
The Queen's greatest regret remains her delayed response to a disaster which killed nearly 150 people, most of whom were children. This episode was recreated in the series The Crown. What was this disaster?
Answer :
The Aberfan disaster. Students and teachers were buried under a mountain of mining waste that landed on a building in Aberfan, a southern Wales village. The Queen visited the spot over a week later
5.
Lord Curzon said in 1901: "As long as we rule India, we are the greatest power in the world. If we lost it, we shall drop straight-away to a third-rate power." During the Queen's last visit to India, when the British Foreign Secretary made controversial remarks on Kashmir, the Indian Prime Minister reportedly called Britain a "third-rate power". Which Prime Minister was this?
Answer :
.K. Gujral
6.
This King was the shortest reigning British monarch; he was never crowned. It was because of something that he did that the line of succession moved to his brother. Which King was this?
Answer :
Edward VIII. He abdicated over the controversial decision to marry an Australian divorcee. This moved the line of succession to his brother George VI (Elizabeth's father)
7.
Thanks to a royal tradition, the Queen technically has the right to claim ownership of a particular bird in parts of the River Thames and of these two aquatic mammals in British waters. Which bird and mammals are we talking about?
Answer :
Swans (unmarked mute swans) and whales and dolphins