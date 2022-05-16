Daily Quiz | On protest movements

Ranjani Srinivasan May 16, 2022 12:27 IST

The first student protests at Tiananmen Square in Beijing began on May 13, 1989. Here’s a quiz on famous protest movements from history

Daily Quiz | On protest movements The first student protests at Tiananmen Square in Beijing began on May 13, 1989. Here’s a quiz on famous protest movements from history Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On protest movements 1/7 1. This name of this movement is an allusion to the Revolutions of 1848, sometimes referred to as the ‘Springtime of Nations‘. It is also believed to be a reference to the Prague Spring of 1968, in which a Czech student set himself ablaze, just as Mohamed Bouazizi did in December 2010, catalysing this particular movement. Identify the movement. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Arab Spring I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Jeff Widener, an American photographer, is best known for this image taken in Tiananmen Square in the aftermath of the protests of 1989, making him a finalist for the 1990 Pulitzer. In the photo, a person can be seen in the middle of a wide avenue, directly in the path of a column of approaching Type 59 tanks. What is this image popularly known as? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Tank Man I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. This Indian movement originated in 1973 in Uttarakhand and set the precedent for many environmental movements around the world. Although it is today not associated with this term, the Garhwali word angalwaltha (meaning ‘embrace’) was used to describe the activities of the protestors. Name this movement, which later adopted the Hindi word for ‘embrace’ as its title. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Chipko Movement I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. In Afrikaans, this term means ‘separateness‘, or ‘the state of being apart‘. Identify this term, whose first recorded use was in 1929. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Apartheid I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. July 14 is observed as a national holiday in France to mark an event from 1789, in which revolutionaries stormed and seized control of the armoury, fortress, and a political prison. Although the prison contained only seven inmates at the time, it was considered a symbol of the monarchy’s abuse of power. Name this prison whose fall was a flashpoint of the French Revolution. SHOW ANSWER Answer : The Bastille I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. This poem, written by Bismil Azimabadi, is an ode to Indian freedom fighters. It was written in 1921, following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and other forms of cruelty by British colonialists. The poem has also been used by various mass movements, including the anti-CAA protests. Identify the poem. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Founded by Tarana Burke, this movement became a social phenomenon in October 2017. Name the movement. SHOW ANSWER Answer : MeToo Movement I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On protest movements YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



