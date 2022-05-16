International

Daily Quiz | On protest movements

The first student protests at Tiananmen Square in Beijing began on May 13, 1989. Here’s a quiz on famous protest movements from history

1. This name of this movement is an allusion to the Revolutions of 1848, sometimes referred to as the ‘Springtime of Nations‘. It is also believed to be a reference to the Prague Spring of 1968, in which a Czech student set himself ablaze, just as Mohamed Bouazizi did in December 2010, catalysing this particular movement. Identify the movement.

Arab Spring 

