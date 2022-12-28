HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Post-Franco Spain
A quiz on the autonomous regions of post-Franco Spain.

December 28, 2022 10:20 am | Updated 10:24 am IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On Post-Franco Spain
The Catalonia Early Birds flag, an autonomous community.
1 / 5 | A post-fascist country since December 1978, Spain is formally a regionalised unitary state with limited autonomy for nationalities. Which region’s head of government is called the Lehendakari in its native language? And what is the native language?

Answer : Basque region. Euskara language
