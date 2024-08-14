Daily Quiz | On Pakistan’s Independence Day

This was a political movement in the first half of the 20th century that aimed for the creation of Pakistan from the Muslim-majority areas of British India. This was led by the All-India Muslim League under the leadership of this barrister and politician, known as the creator of Pakistan. Name the movement, and the person responsible for it.

Answer: Pakistan Movement; Muhammad Ali Jinnah

The event of partition was brought forth by the Indian Independence Act 1947 under which the British Raj gave independence to the Dominion of Pakistan which comprised West Pakistan and East Pakistan. What are the present-day equivalents of these two provinces?

Answer: West Pakistan is the present day Pakistan, and East Pakistan is the present day Bangladesh

The Dominion of Pakistan was an independent federal dominion in the British Commonwealth of Nations, which existed from August 14, 1947 to March 23, 1956. What happened in 1956?

Answer: Pakistan became the first Islamic republic in the world

This was the boundary demarcated by the two boundary commissions for the provinces of Punjab and Bengal during the Partition of India. The term is also sometimes used for the entire boundary between India and Pakistan. What is it called?

Answer: Radcliffe Line