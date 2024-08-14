GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Pakistan’s Independence Day
Premium

The Independence Day of Pakistan is annually observed on August 14. Here is a quiz on the day, and the movements that led to this day

Published - August 14, 2024 05:30 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On Pakistan’s Independence Day
Attendees perform Pakistan’s national anthem during Independence Day celebrations, at the mausoleum of Pakistan’s founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi, Pakistan August 14, 2024.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | This was a political movement in the first half of the 20th century that aimed for the creation of Pakistan from the Muslim-majority areas of British India. This was led by the All-India Muslim League under the leadership of this barrister and politician, known as the creator of Pakistan. Name the movement, and the person responsible for it. 
Answer :  Pakistan Movement; Muhammad Ali Jinnah
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

Pakistan / The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.