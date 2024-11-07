Daily Quiz | On the history and traditions of wigs

1 / 5 | Towards the end of the Middle Ages, people began to favour wigs for many reasons. One of them was hygiene. Specifically, a particular insect called X preferred to lay its eggs on hair growing on the human scalp. People avoided this by shaving their heads close and wearing wigs instead, which were easier to clean. Name X. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Head louse SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Between Louis XIV of France and the late 18th century, the wig-wearing man was a common sight in Europe and countries ruled by European interests. Name the specific historical event that brought this trend to its end. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : French Revolution SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Since around the early to mid 17th century, it was fashionable for European men to have long hair. Name the English monarch who popularised wigs with long hair in line with this fad by wearing one himself, once the monarchy returned to England after a gap of 11 years. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Charles II SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Name the type of clay people typically used to clean their wigs in the early modern era. A popular example of this type is bentonite, which is excellent at absorbing water and is often used to make cat litter. The type gets its name for its use in cleaning wool. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Fuller’s earth SHOW ANSWER