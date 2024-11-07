 />
Daily Quiz | On the history and traditions of wigs
Towards the end of the Middle Ages, people began to favour wigs for many reasons; wigs were used both for fashion and hygiene 

Published - November 07, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily Quiz | On the history and traditions of wigs
Toupee, a type of hairpiece game show host Carl Reiner is shown wearing here, in 1964. It differs from a wig because it covers only a part of the head.
1 / 5 | Towards the end of the Middle Ages, people began to favour wigs for many reasons. One of them was hygiene. Specifically, a particular insect called X preferred to lay its eggs on hair growing on the human scalp. People avoided this by shaving their heads close and wearing wigs instead, which were easier to clean. Name X.
Answer : Head louse
