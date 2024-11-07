Daily Quiz | On the history and traditions of wigs
Toupee, a type of hairpiece game show host Carl Reiner is shown wearing here, in 1964. It differs from a wig because it covers only a part of the head.
Towards the end of the Middle Ages, people began to favour wigs for many reasons. One of them was hygiene. Specifically, a particular insect called X preferred to lay its eggs on hair growing on the human scalp. People avoided this by shaving their heads close and wearing wigs instead, which were easier to clean. Name X.
Between Louis XIV of France and the late 18th century, the wig-wearing man was a common sight in Europe and countries ruled by European interests. Name the specific historical event that brought this trend to its end.
Since around the early to mid 17th century, it was fashionable for European men to have long hair. Name the English monarch who popularised wigs with long hair in line with this fad by wearing one himself, once the monarchy returned to England after a gap of 11 years.
Name the type of clay people typically used to clean their wigs in the early modern era. A popular example of this type is bentonite, which is excellent at absorbing water and is often used to make cat litter. The type gets its name for its use in cleaning wool.
In 2007, judges in a state court in which country voted on whether they should continue to wear wigs when presiding over trials? The vote concluded 9-4 to abolish the practice in civil cases but not criminal ones.
Published - November 07, 2024 05:00 pm IST