GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On nuclear power generation
Premium

On June 27, 1954, the Obninsk Nuclear Power Plant near Moscow became the world’s first nuclear power plant to produce industrial electricity. Here’s a quiz about 70 years of nuclear power generation.

Published - June 27, 2024 05:01 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily Quiz | On nuclear power generation
A view of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant. File
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | Many of the world’s first generation of nuclear power plants had twin responsibilities: to generate power for the electrical grid and to produce _________ for the national nuclear weapons programme. Fill in the blank with the identity of a particular isotope.
Answer : Plutonium-239
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / nuclear policy / nuclear power

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.