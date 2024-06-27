Daily Quiz | On nuclear power generation

1 / 6 | Many of the world’s first generation of nuclear power plants had twin responsibilities: to generate power for the electrical grid and to produce _________ for the national nuclear weapons programme. Fill in the blank with the identity of a particular isotope. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Plutonium-239 SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | The last first-generation nuclear power station to halt operations was the Wylfa facility on the Isle of Anglesey (Wales), on December 30, 2015, following 44 years of operation. Why did its operator, Magnox Ltd., have the facility built on the coast of the island? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : To use seawater as coolant SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | The world’s oldest commercial nuclear reactor design still in use is the RBMK, conceived by engineers in the Soviet Union. Its advantages are its large size, power output, and ease of construction. Name the 1986 event involving an RBMK reactor that brought international attention to its disadvantages, in particular its tendency to become unstable at low power. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chernobyl disaster SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | The International Atomic Energy Agency published the INES scale in 1990 to describe the severity of accidents at a nuclear power generation facility. On this scale the Three Mile Island incident in 1979 scored 5 whereas the Fukushima disaster of 2011 scored 7, the highest. What does INES stand for? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Name the country in whose power generation mix nuclear power has the greatest contribution today — and has been the case since the 1980s. This power comes from 58 reactors and a large fraction of it is exported. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : France SHOW ANSWER