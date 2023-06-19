Daily Quiz | On Nobel Peace Prize winners

1 / 5 | An accomplished chemist and Nobel winner in chemistry, he is also considered as the founder of “molecular biology”. He also won the Nobel Peace Prize for his advocacy against nuclear weapons, becoming one of just two people to win the Nobel in different fields. Name him DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Linus Pauling SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Invited to India by the advisor to the Indian minister of agriculture, Dr M.S. Swaminathan in 1961, this person is credited with the success of the Green Revolution and won a Nobel Peace Prize for that. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Norman Borlaug SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | A Vietnamese revolutionary who was one of the leaders of the Viet Minh’s independence movement against the French and later oversaw the Communist insurgency against South Vietnam, this person was jointly awarded the Prize in 1973, but he refused the award, claiming that the Vietnam war was not over. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Le Duc Tho SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Author of an engagement policy with North Korea called the “Sunshine Policy”, this person is also referred to as the “Nelson Mandela of Asia”. Name this Prize winner. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kim Dae-Jung SHOW ANSWER