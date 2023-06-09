Daily Quiz | On news anchors

1 / 5 | This award-winning news anchor served as an anchor for CBS Evening News for 19 years and used to sign-off the program with the catchphrase “And that’s the way it is”. Name the anchor. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Walter Cronkite SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Known for her highly effective interviewing skills, Barbara Walters broke many records during her illustrated career as a broadcast journalist. In 1976, she signed a five-year contract with ABC that made her the first women to __________________ DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : She became the first woman to co-anchor an evening network news program SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | With his low and calm tone, this news anchor was among the first few male voices on Indian news. He is now a voice-over artist and is also known as the voice behind the Delhi metro. Who is he? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Shammi Narang SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Who was the first black news anchor in the U.S.? He served as the co-host of ABC World News Tonight from 1978. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Max Robinson SHOW ANSWER