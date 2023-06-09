HamberMenu
Former Doordarshan news anchor Gitanjali Aiyer passed away on June 7. In honour of her life, here is a quiz on yesteryear news anchors

Daily Quiz | On news anchors
Gitanjali Aiyar.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | This award-winning news anchor served as an anchor for CBS Evening News for 19 years and used to sign-off the program with the catchphrase “And that’s the way it is”. Name the anchor.
Answer : Walter Cronkite
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
