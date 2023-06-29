Daily Quiz | On Mutinies and Rebellions

June 29, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

Q: Name the regiment that the sepoy Mangal Pandey, who led a mutiny against the British and triggered a larger rebellion as a consequence, belonged to:

A: Bengal Native Infantry regiment of the East India Company

Q: This 1925 silent film by Sergei Eisenstein is considered a masterpiece and dramatised a major mutiny that occurred in 1905. Name the film and the mutiny.

A: Battleship Potemkin (depicting the mutiny of the crew of the ship Potemkin in June 1905)

Q: What began as an anti-slavery revolt in 1791 led to the formation of a free republic in 1804. One of the most prominent leaders in this revolution was Toussaint Louverture. Name the country where it took place

A: Haiti

Q: The official currency of Venezuela and Bolivia are named after this revolutionary who fought wars that led to the independence of several Latin American countries from the Spanish empire. Name him.

A: Simon Bolivar

Q: What was the name of the operation launched by the Pakistan Army to curb the Bengali nationalist movement in March 1971 - the results of which triggered the Bangladesh Liberation War led by the Mukti Bahini?

A: Operation Searchlight