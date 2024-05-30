Daily Quiz | On Mt. Everest expeditions

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | How many attempts were made before Hillary finally succeeded? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Eight. Hillary and Norgay succeeded on the mountaineering expedition to attempt the first ascent of Mount Everest. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Where was Hillary from? Which was the peak in his country that he ascended before his expedition to Mt. Everest? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : New Zealand, Mount Cook SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | In which year was the first expedition to Mt. Everest done? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1921 SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Two mountaineers disappeared on the third attempt, giving rise to the long-standing speculation of whether or not the pair might have reached the summit first. Who were they? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : George Mallory, Andrew Irvine SHOW ANSWER