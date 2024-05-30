Daily Quiz | On Mt. Everest expeditions
1 / 5 | How many attempts were made before Hillary finally succeeded?
Answer : Eight. Hillary and Norgay succeeded on the mountaineering expedition to attempt the first ascent of Mount Everest.SHOW ANSWER
Published - May 30, 2024 05:00 pm IST
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.