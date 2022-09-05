World

Daily Quiz | On Mikhail Gorbachev

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, passed away on August 30, 2022. Here’s a quiz on the Soviet leader

1. Mikhail Gorbachev’s early years coincided with a period known as the ‘Great Purge’, which lasted from August 1936 to March 1938. Which leader is this period associated with and what was its objective?

Answer :

Joseph Stalin; the objective was to solidify his power in the country and remove remaining influences of Trotsky and other political rivals

