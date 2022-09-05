Daily Quiz | On Mikhail Gorbachev

Ranjani Srinivasan September 05, 2022 13:14 IST

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, passed away on August 30, 2022. Here’s a quiz on the Soviet leader

Daily Quiz | On Mikhail Gorbachev Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, passed away on August 30, 2022. Here’s a quiz on the Soviet leader Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Mikhail Gorbachev 1/7 1. Mikhail Gorbachev’s early years coincided with a period known as the ‘Great Purge’, which lasted from August 1936 to March 1938. Which leader is this period associated with and what was its objective? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Joseph Stalin; the objective was to solidify his power in the country and remove remaining influences of Trotsky and other political rivals I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Why was ‘glasnost’ adopted by Gorbachev as a policy and political slogan? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The policy was adopted to enable more transparency in government institutions and activities in the Soviet Union I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. One of the novelists read by Gorbachev in his youth was a Russian writer known for works such as ‘The Nose’ and ‘The Overcoat’. Who is the writer? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Nikolai Gogol I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Identify this failed coup of 1991, which was an attempt by hardliners of the Soviet Union’s Communist Party to forcibly seize control of the country from Gorbachev. SHOW ANSWER Answer : August Coup I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Name the liberal political party formed between 2008 and 2009 by Gorbachev and business oligarch Alexander Lebedev, announced in September 2008. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Independent Democratic Party of Russia I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. In 1990, Gorbachev was awarded this prestigious prize for “his leading role in the peace process” which characterised “important parts of the international community”. Name the prize. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Nobel Peace Prize I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Identify this political reform movement initiated by Gorbachev to restructure the Soviet political and economic system. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Perestroika I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Mikhail Gorbachev YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



