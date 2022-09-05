Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, passed away on August 30, 2022. Here’s a quiz on the Soviet leader
Daily Quiz | On Mikhail Gorbachev
1/7
1.
Mikhail Gorbachev’s early years coincided with a period known as the ‘Great Purge’, which lasted from August 1936 to March 1938. Which leader is this period associated with and what was its objective?
Answer :
Joseph Stalin; the objective was to solidify his power in the country and remove remaining influences of Trotsky and other political rivals
2.
Why was ‘glasnost’ adopted by Gorbachev as a policy and political slogan?
Answer :
The policy was adopted to enable more transparency in government institutions and activities in the Soviet Union
3.
One of the novelists read by Gorbachev in his youth was a Russian writer known for works such as ‘The Nose’ and ‘The Overcoat’. Who is the writer?
Answer :
Nikolai Gogol
4.
Identify this failed coup of 1991, which was an attempt by hardliners of the Soviet Union’s Communist Party to forcibly seize control of the country from Gorbachev.
Answer :
August Coup
5.
Name the liberal political party formed between 2008 and 2009 by Gorbachev and business oligarch Alexander Lebedev, announced in September 2008.
Answer :
Independent Democratic Party of Russia
6.
In 1990, Gorbachev was awarded this prestigious prize for “his leading role in the peace process” which characterised “important parts of the international community”. Name the prize.
Answer :
Nobel Peace Prize
7.
Identify this political reform movement initiated by Gorbachev to restructure the Soviet political and economic system.