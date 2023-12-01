Daily Quiz | On Marie Tussaud

1 / 6 | The museum now has branches across the globe. But where is the original Madame Tussauds museum located?
Answer : Paris, France

2 / 6 | In 2008, a wax model was decapitated at the museum located in Berlin. The move sparked off further discussions about the figure's appropriateness. Identify the person whose model was destroyed.
Answer : Adolf Hitler

3 / 6 | The largest statue at the London museum towers at 4.5 meters (14.8 feet) and the smallest is only 14 cm tall. Identify both.
Answer : The Incredible Hulk and Tinkerbell

4 / 6 | The wax figure of this singer was removed from public display following his antisemitic and anti-black remarks. Who is the singer?
Answer : Ye (Kanye)

5 / 6 | This Indian actor has a wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, Hong Kong and Bangkok. He also has two statues at the one located in Delhi. Name the actor.
Answer : Shah Rukh Khan