Daily Quiz | On man-made landmarks in U.S.

V V Ramanan July 05, 2022 11:20 IST

July 4 is the U.S. Independence Day. A quiz on famous man-made landmarks in the vast country.

1. The Statue of Liberty holds a torch above her head with her right hand and in her left hand carries a tablet. What is inscribed on the tablet?

Answer: JULY IV MDCCLXXVI (July 4, 1776, in Roman numerals)

2. Of the four U.S. Presidents whose likeness is sculpted on Mt. Rushmore, two are George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Name the other two.

Answer: Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt

3. In the city of skyscrapers, this iconic edifice located at the intersection of 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan, is still the tallest brick building in the world with a steel framework. Name it.

Answer: Chrysler Building

4. It was in this building where the Declaration of Independence and its Constitution were debated and adopted into law. In which city is the Independence Hall, the Georgian-style structure completed in 1753, located?

Answer: Philadelphia

5. The architect Henry Bacon's masterpiece is considered the most visited monument in the nation's capital for its sheer graceful elegance and 24-hour access. Name this structure located on the western edge of the National Mall.

Answer: Lincoln Memorial

6. Located in Memphis, Graceland is the most-visited privately owned home in the U.S. Which famous entertainer once owned this mansion?

Answer: Elvis Presley

7. Built during the Great Depression on the Colorado River between Nevada and Arizona, name America's largest dam that is a popular tourist attraction.

Answer: Hoover Dam

8. Los Angeles' most recognisable building is a distinctively rippled, stainless-steel coated structure designed by the famed architect Frank Gehry. It was completed in 1996. Name it.

Answer: Walt Disney Concert Hall



