Daily Quiz | On Malala Day
1 / 5 | Why was July 12 chosen as Malala Day by the United Nations?
Answer : July 12 is Malala’s birthday. It’s also the day she spoke to the UN in 2013.SHOW ANSWER
July 12, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST
