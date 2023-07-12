Daily Quiz | On Malala Day

1 / 5 | Why was July 12 chosen as Malala Day by the United Nations? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : July 12 is Malala’s birthday. It’s also the day she spoke to the UN in 2013. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Malala set many records when she received the Nobel Prize in 2014. What are they? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : She is the world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate, the second Pakistani and the first Pashtun to receive a Nobel Prize SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Malala co-founded a non-profit organisation that advocates for girls’ education. What is the name of the organization? Who is the activist who co-founded the organization with her? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Malala Fund, Shiza Shahid SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | In 2014, she was the co-recipient of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize. Whom did she share the Prize with? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kailash Satyarthi SHOW ANSWER