Daily Quiz | On Malala Day
Premium

On July 12, the United Nations recognizes Malala Day in honour of education activist Malala Yousafzai. Here is a quiz on the activist.

July 12, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Malala Yousafzai in London. File photo
1 / 5 |  Why was July 12 chosen as Malala Day by the United Nations?
Answer : July 12 is Malala’s birthday. It’s also the day she spoke to the UN in 2013.
