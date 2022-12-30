Daily Quiz | On Leonardo da Vinci

1 / 6 | Which massive painting was commissioned by Ludovico Sforza for the Dominican monastery of Santa Maria Delle Grazie in Milan? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Last Supper SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | How has Lisa Gherardini, wife of Francesco del Giocondo, been immortalised by Da Vinci? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : She is the subject of the Mona Lisa SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Name Leonardo’s pen-and-ink drawing on the ideal human proportions as described by a Roman architect from the 1st century BCE, and named after the latter, that is housed at the Gallerie dell’Accademia, Venice. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Vitruvian Man SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Displayed at the Uffizi in Florence, scholars attribute this oil and tempera painting on a large poplar panel to be Leonardo’s earliest existing major work dated to c. 1472-1476. Name the work. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Annunciation SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Of the two versions of this painting with the same name, one is displayed at the Louvre and the other in the National Gallery in London. The former is universally accepted to be the work of the master, while the latter is generally accepted to be his work. Name the painting. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Virgin of the Rocks SHOW ANSWER