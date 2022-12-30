HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Leonardo da Vinci
A quiz on the works and writings of Leonardo da Vinci

December 30, 2022 12:15 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On Leonardo da Vinci
Bill Gates bought this extract from the Codex Leicester, a collection of scientific writings by Leonardo for $30,802,500 from a Christie’s auction in 1994. 
1 / 6 | Which massive painting was commissioned by Ludovico Sforza for the Dominican monastery of Santa Maria Delle Grazie in Milan?

Answer : The Last Supper
