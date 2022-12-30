Daily Quiz | On Leonardo da Vinci
Bill Gates bought this extract from the Codex Leicester, a collection of scientific writings by Leonardo for $30,802,500 from a Christie’s auction in 1994. START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 |
Which massive painting was commissioned by Ludovico Sforza for the Dominican monastery of Santa Maria Delle Grazie in Milan?
2 / 6 |
How has Lisa Gherardini, wife of Francesco del Giocondo, been immortalised by Da Vinci?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : She is the subject of the Mona Lisa
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 6 |
Name Leonardo’s pen-and-ink drawing on the ideal human proportions as described by a Roman architect from the 1st century BCE, and named after the latter, that is housed at the Gallerie dell’Accademia, Venice.
4 / 6 |
Displayed at the Uffizi in Florence, scholars attribute this oil and tempera painting on a large poplar panel to be Leonardo’s earliest existing major work dated to c. 1472-1476. Name the work.
5 / 6 |
Of the two versions of this painting with the same name, one is displayed at the Louvre and the other in the National Gallery in London. The former is universally accepted to be the work of the master, while the latter is generally accepted to be his work. Name the painting.
6 / 6 |
Displayed at the Czartoryski Museum in Kraków, Poland, this lovely work shows a young lady with a mustelid. Identify the animal whose name forms part of the title of the work.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Ermine (Lady with an Ermine)
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
COMMents
SHARE