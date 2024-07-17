GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On leaders who have survived assassination attempts
Premium

U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania. A quiz on other leaders who have survived such attempts

Published - July 17, 2024 05:03 pm IST

Radhika Santhanam
Radhika Santhanam
Daily Quiz | On leaders who have survived assassination attempts
Four decades ago, a bomb at Brighton Hotel nearly claimed the lives of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and other Ministers.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | This leader once alleged that the U.S. wanted to topple his government. He was the first Prime Minister in his country to be removed from office through a no-confidence motion. What is the name of this man who is now in jail?
Answer : Imran Khan
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.