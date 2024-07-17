Daily Quiz | On leaders who have survived assassination attempts
Four decades ago, a bomb at Brighton Hotel nearly claimed the lives of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and other Ministers. START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
This leader once alleged that the U.S. wanted to topple his government. He was the first Prime Minister in his country to be removed from office through a no-confidence motion. What is the name of this man who is now in jail?
2 / 5 |
This President was shot in the early 1900s. The bullet penetrated through a copy of his speech and his spectacle case before getting lodged in his chest. As he was not coughing blood, he continued giving his speech. He carried the bullet with him for the rest of his life. Who is he?
3 / 5 |
This leader survived at least four assassination attempts. The fear that he would be assassinated apparently kept his ministerial colleague, who later became Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, up at night. Name these two towering leaders, whose rivalry and differences in style shaped an independent nation’s trajectory.
4 / 5 |
This leader was giving a speech at a military event when there was an assassination attempt on him. He is accused of undermining democracy and violating human rights in a country in the grip of an economic crisis. A few years ago, his country infamously had two presidents and two ‘national assemblies’. Who is he?
5 / 5 |
This leader’s mother was the world’s first woman Prime Minister. This leader was nearly killed by a suicide bomber. Who is this leader?