Daily Quiz | On Korean War
The Korean War started on June 25, 1950 and ended on this day in 1953. A quiz on the war

July 27, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Radhika Santhanam
Radhika Santhanam
South Korean honour guards carry coffins containing the remains of South Korean soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, during a repatriation ceremony, at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, on July 26, 2023.
1 / 5 | The Korean War is also referred to as ‘The Forgotten War’. Which two events — one before it and one after — eclipsed the war, especially in American consciousness?
Answer : World War II and the Vietnam War
