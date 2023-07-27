Daily Quiz | On Korean War

The Korean War is also referred to as 'The Forgotten War'. Which two events — one before it and one after — eclipsed the war, especially in American consciousness?

Answer: World War II and the Vietnam War

In June 1950, a Soviet-backed Communist army from North Korea invaded South Korea. The United States wondered whether it should intervene in Korea. Its deliberations were guided by its foreign policy to "support democracies against authoritarian threats". It is known that the primary goal of this policy was to contain Soviet geopolitical expansion. What is this containment policy otherwise known as?

Answer: Truman Doctrine

In August 1945, U.S. military planners divided the Korean peninsula in half along a line. What is this line popularly called?

Answer: 38th Parallel

The demilitarized zone between the two Koreas is one of the most heavily defended borders in the world. Which U.S. President referred to it as the "scariest place on Earth"?

Answer: Bill Clinton