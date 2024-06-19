Daily Quiz | On June 19 events

Q: This American couple was convicted of spying for the Soviet Union in 1951. On June 19, 1953, the couple became the first American civilians to be executed for espionage. Name them.

A: Julius and Ethel Rosenberg

Q: This politician from a neighbouring country won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize. An activist, she has played a major role in the country’s transition from military junta to partial democracy in the 2010s. Born on this day in 1945, who is she?

A: Aung San Suu Kyi

Q: This Soviet cosmonaut was the first woman to travel in space. She returned to Earth in the spacecraft Vostok 6 on June 19. Who is she?

A: Valentina Tereshkova

Q: Name this country which gained its independence from Britain on June 19, 1961, when Emir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al Sabah, the 11th ruler of the country, signed the Declaration of Independence.

A: Kuwait

Q: This American baseball player was born on this day. Nicknamed “the Iron Horse”, he is also now referred to in terms of a neuromuscular illness, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. After he was diagnosed with ALS, the illness famously came to be referred to, in the U.S., as _______ disease. What is his name?

A: Lou Gehrig

Q: June 19 is a federal holiday in the U.S. It is known as Juneteenth. What makes the day special to America?

A: It is celebrated to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.