Daily Quiz | On July 5 events

On this date in 1686, which path-breaking book written in Latin by a science genius was authorised by the noted diarist Samuel Pepys who was the then president of the Royal Society?

Answer: Sir Isaac Newton's 'Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica'

Which country in the Maghreb region of North Africa got its Independence from Spain on July 5 in 1962.

Answer: Algeria.

Which legendary crooner's debut single 'That's All Right' was recorded on July 5, 1954?

Answer: Elvis Presley.

Who created history and how by winning the Gentleman's Singles title at Wimbledon on this date 49 years ago?

Answer: Arthur Ashe dethroned Jimmy Connors to become the first black man to win the coveted title

What type of animal was Dolly that achieved the distinction of being the first mammal to be cloned from an adult somatic cell?

Answer: Sheep