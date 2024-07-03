Daily Quiz | On July 3 events

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | This movie, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, was released in American theatres on this day. It went on to become a huge hit. Which was the film? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Back to the Future SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This American singer and songwriter died on July 3, 1971. He was also the lead vocalist of the rock band The Doors. Name the singer. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jim Morrison SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | On very similar lines, another musician was found dead on this day in 1969. He was the founder of the band The Rolling Stones. Name the musician. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Brian Jones SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | This American actor, considered a Hollywood icon was born on this day in 1962. He is known for action and sci-fi films, often performing his own risky stunts. Name the actor. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tom Cruise SHOW ANSWER