Daily Quiz: On Jimmy Carter
Premium

On October 1, Jimmy Carter became the first president of the United States to turn 100. How well do you know Carter and the events that he has lived through?

Published - October 04, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Radhika Santhanam
Radhika Santhanam
Daily Quiz: On Jimmy Carter
File photo of former US President Jimmy Carter/
1 / 5 | In 2002, Jimmy Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize. According to the Nobel Committee, he ought to have received it earlier, in 1978. Why did it think so?
Answer : He successfully mediated a peace agreement between Egypt and Israel (the Camp David Accords)
Published - October 04, 2024 05:00 pm IST

