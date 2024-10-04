Daily Quiz: On Jimmy Carter

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | In 2002, Jimmy Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize. According to the Nobel Committee, he ought to have received it earlier, in 1978. Why did it think so? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : He successfully mediated a peace agreement between Egypt and Israel (the Camp David Accords) SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | The end of Carter’s presidency is often seen as a disastrous period in U.S. foreign policy. Among other events, U.S. diplomats and citizens were taken hostage in country X. The citizens of country X were furious that the U.S. had granted admission to a recently deposed leader for medical treatment and wanted him back to stand trial for alleged abuses. Name country X and the leader. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | A few days ago, it was reported that the site of the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history, which took place during the Carter regime, will reopen by 2028 and sell power to a multinational company. What is the site called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Three Mile Island SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | This village in Haryana was renamed on the instructions of Morarji Desai in 1978. As Carter’s mother had visited a haveli in the village often, he too visited the village, along with his wife. What is this village called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Carterpuri SHOW ANSWER