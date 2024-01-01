Daily Quiz | On Jan 1 events
In 45 BCE, the Julian calendar took effect as the calendar of the Roman Empire, establishing January 1 as the first date of the year. Which famous personality, immortalised by Shakespeare, brought this into effect?
On January 1, 1887, Queen Victoria was given a title of great significance. What was this title?
Which famous revolution that culminated with the ousting of Fulgencio Batista took place in 1959?
This British Special Operations Executive agent of Indian origin known by the code name Madeline was born on this day. She was posthumously awarded the George Cross, the highest civilian decoration for gallantry for her services, in the U.K. Who was she?
This is a small volcanic rock in the South Atlantic. It is thousands of kilometres from civilisation. It was discovered in 1739 on this day by a French explorer, Charles Bouvet de Lozier. What is this island called and how is it popularly known?
Answer : Bouvet Island. It is the world’s most remote island
