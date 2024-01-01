Daily Quiz | On Jan 1 events

In 45 BCE, the Julian calendar took effect as the calendar of the Roman Empire, establishing January 1 as the first date of the year. Which famous personality, immortalised by Shakespeare, brought this into effect?

Answer : Julius Caeser

On January 1, 1887, Queen Victoria was given a title of great significance. What was this title?

Answer : Empress of India

Which famous revolution that culminated with the ousting of Fulgencio Batista took place in 1959?

Answer : The Cuban Revolution

This British Special Operations Executive agent of Indian origin known by the code name Madeline was born on this day. She was posthumously awarded the George Cross, the highest civilian decoration for gallantry for her services, in the U.K. Who was she?

Answer : Noor Inayat Khan