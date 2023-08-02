Daily Quiz | On Iraqi invasion of Kuwait
The Gulf War was a 1990–1991 armed campaign waged by a 39-country military coalition in response to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. Spearheaded by the U.S., the coalition’s efforts against Iraq were carried out in two key phases. Name the two phases.
Answer : Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm
This man was an English film actor who was born on August 2, 1932. Known for portraying the role of T.E. Lawrence in Lawrence of Arabia, he holds the record for the most Oscar nominations for acting without a win. Identify the actor.
An American writer born on this day, his works include Go Tell It on the Mountain, and If Beale Street Could Talk. Name the writer.
Adolf Hitler became the dictator of Germany under the title of Fuhrer on August 2, 1934. Hitler succeeded which President to become the Fuhrer?
Born on this day, he was an Indian freedom fighter. He was the designer of the flag on which the Indian National Flag was based. Identify the man.
Died on this day in 2016, he was an Egyptian and American chemist, known as the “father of femtochemistry”. A Nobel laureate, he became the first Egyptian and Arab to win a Nobel Prize in a scientific field. Name the scientist.
