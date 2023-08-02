Daily Quiz | On Iraqi invasion of Kuwait

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | The Gulf War was a 1990–1991 armed campaign waged by a 39-country military coalition in response to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. Spearheaded by the U.S., the coalition’s efforts against Iraq were carried out in two key phases. Name the two phases. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | This man was an English film actor who was born on August 2, 1932. Known for portraying the role of T.E. Lawrence in Lawrence of Arabia, he holds the record for the most Oscar nominations for acting without a win. Identify the actor. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Peter O’Toole SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | An American writer born on this day, his works include Go Tell It on the Mountain, and If Beale Street Could Talk. Name the writer. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : James Baldwin SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Adolf Hitler became the dictator of Germany under the title of Fuhrer on August 2, 1934. Hitler succeeded which President to become the Fuhrer? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Paul von Hindenburg SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Born on this day, he was an Indian freedom fighter. He was the designer of the flag on which the Indian National Flag was based. Identify the man. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pingali Venkayya SHOW ANSWER