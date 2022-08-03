Daily Quiz | on Indian-origin leaders

Srinivasan Ramani August 03, 2022 11:41 IST

Rishi Sunak is one of two Conservative Party contenders to the post of Prime Minister (and leader of the party). Here’s a quiz on Indian-origin/descent leaders in other countries

Daily Quiz | on Indian-origin leaders Rishi Sunak is one of two Conservative Party contenders to the post of Prime Minister (and leader of the party). Here’s a quiz on Indian-origin/descent leaders in other countries Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | on Indian-origin leaders 1/5 1. A democratic socialist leader, this politician is among the most popular leaders of his country. Elected Prime Minister in 1961, his government was subject to a destabilisation campaign by the U.S. government and soon lost power. But he came back as President of his country in 1992. Name him and the country. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Cheddi Jagan from Guyana I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Originally of Indian descent, he was born in this country where he had a long tenure as a civil servant before becoming the President of the country in 1999, a post that he served the longest in its history, till 2011. Name him and the country. SHOW ANSWER Answer : S.R. Nathan from Singapore I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. The grandson of an indentured labourer from Rohtak, Haryana, who came to this country to work in its sugarcane plantations, this person went on to become the first Indian origin head of state in the country. Barely one year into his term, he along with other cabinet members were taken hostage in a coup, and were in captivity for nearly two months. Name him and the country. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Mahendra Chaudhry from Fiji I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Born to an Indian origin doctor who had moved to the U.K. in the 1960s, this trained general practitioner of medicine and later politician went on to become the first openly gay Minister and later head of government in his country. He was named among the 100 most influential people of 2018 by Time magazine. Name him and the country. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Leo Varadkar from Ireland I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. The first woman of Indian origin to be a Prime Minister outside South Asia, she was also the first female Commonwealth Chairperson-in-office. She received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in the year 2012 for public services. Name her and the country where she became Prime Minister. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Kamala Persad-Bissessar from Trinidad & Tobago I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | on Indian-origin leaders YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/5 RETAKE THE QUIZ



