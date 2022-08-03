Daily Quiz | on Indian-origin leaders

World

Rishi Sunak is one of two Conservative Party contenders to the post of Prime Minister (and leader of the party). Here’s a quiz on Indian-origin/descent leaders in other countries

1. A democratic socialist leader, this politician is among the most popular leaders of his country. Elected Prime Minister in 1961, his government was subject to a destabilisation campaign by the U.S. government and soon lost power. But he came back as President of his country in 1992. Name him and the country.

Answer :

Cheddi Jagan from Guyana

