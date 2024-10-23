Daily Quiz: On Hungary

Q: What is Hungary’s Capital and on which famous river does it stand?
A: Budapest and Danube
Q: In which year did the famous revolution and freedom fight against communist rule start on this date?
A: 1956
Q: Name the famous traditional Hungarian stew made of meat and vegetables and flavoured with paprika
A: Goulash
Q: Albert Imre Szent-Gyorgyi won the Nobel Prize in in 1937 for first isolating which vitamin?
A: Vitamin C
Q: Name the famous Budapest-born mathematician, physicist, computer scientist and engineer who worked on the Manhattan Project.
A: John von Neumann
Q: What is the native name of Hungary that is featured on its postage stamps?
A: Magyar
Q: László Bíró invented which commonly used item of stationery?
A: Ball-point pen
Published - October 23, 2024 05:00 pm IST