Daily Quiz: On Hungary

Q: What is Hungary’s Capital and on which famous river does it stand?

A: Budapest and Danube

Q: In which year did the famous revolution and freedom fight against communist rule start on this date?

A: 1956

Q: Name the famous traditional Hungarian stew made of meat and vegetables and flavoured with paprika

A: Goulash

Q: Albert Imre Szent-Gyorgyi won the Nobel Prize in in 1937 for first isolating which vitamin?

A: Vitamin C

Q: Name the famous Budapest-born mathematician, physicist, computer scientist and engineer who worked on the Manhattan Project.

A: John von Neumann

Q: What is the native name of Hungary that is featured on its postage stamps?

A: Magyar

Q: László Bíró invented which commonly used item of stationery?

A: Ball-point pen