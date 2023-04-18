Daily Quiz | On how names of countries have changed
1 / 5 |
This land-locked country in West Africa gained full independence from France in 1960 and has retained its new name since 1984, which loosely translated means “the land of upright people”. Prior to ‘84, it was named after the “upper” part of its main river system. What is the new and old name of the country?
2 / 5 |
Between 1971 to 1997, this country was known by the Kikongo (Bantu language) word phrase meaning “the river that swallows all rivers”. It was also during that period ruled by a ruthless dictator who changed his name as well. His African name translates to “the all-conquering warrior, who goes from triumph to triumph”. Name the country (current name, previous name) and the dictator.
Answer : Zaire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mobuto
3 / 5 |
Originally named after a British mining magnate, this country chose to name itself by its current name, which was first used by African nationalist Michael Mawema. Name the country and its old name.
Answer : Zimbabwe, Southern Rhodesia/Rhodesia
4 / 5 |
In the Nama (non-Bantu African language) language, this country’s name means “vast place” and is derived from a name proposed by a freedom fighter named Mburumba Kerina. Prior to independence it was known as German South West Africa. Name the country.
5 / 5 |
After achieving its independence in 1981, by what name does the country which was named British Honduras prior to that, known now?
