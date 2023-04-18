HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On how names of countries have changed
Five years ago, the King of Swaziland renamed his country “Eswatini”. Here is a quiz on countries and how their names have changed over the years

April 18, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On how names of countries have changed
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
1 / 5 | This land-locked country in West Africa gained full independence from France in 1960 and has retained its new name since 1984, which loosely translated means “the land of upright people”. Prior to ‘84, it was named after the “upper” part of its main river system. What is the new and old name of the country?
Answer : Burkina Faso, Upper Volta
