Daily Quiz | On how names of countries have changed

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | This land-locked country in West Africa gained full independence from France in 1960 and has retained its new name since 1984, which loosely translated means “the land of upright people”. Prior to ‘84, it was named after the “upper” part of its main river system. What is the new and old name of the country? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Burkina Faso, Upper Volta SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Between 1971 to 1997, this country was known by the Kikongo (Bantu language) word phrase meaning “the river that swallows all rivers”. It was also during that period ruled by a ruthless dictator who changed his name as well. His African name translates to “the all-conquering warrior, who goes from triumph to triumph”. Name the country (current name, previous name) and the dictator. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Zaire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mobuto SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Originally named after a British mining magnate, this country chose to name itself by its current name, which was first used by African nationalist Michael Mawema. Name the country and its old name. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Zimbabwe, Southern Rhodesia/Rhodesia SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | In the Nama (non-Bantu African language) language, this country’s name means “vast place” and is derived from a name proposed by a freedom fighter named Mburumba Kerina. Prior to independence it was known as German South West Africa. Name the country. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Namibia SHOW ANSWER