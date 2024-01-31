ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Quiz | On Holocaust Remembrance Day
January 31, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

On the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, here are a few questions

Ramya Kannan

The “gate of death” at Birkenau concentration camp

Q: January 27 has been chosen as the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the holocaust, for a reason. Do you know why?

A: The Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated by Soviet troops on 27 January 1945.

Q: Did you know that the word Nazi is actually an abbreviation for Hitler’s political party? Maybe we’ve given out too much already, but what does Nazi expand to (in German)?

A: Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterparte. It was used by the German press, and Don, the rest of the world. Hitler himself detested being called a Nazi.

Q: Another question on etymology. The Nazi killing pogrom was called the Holocaust. Why was this word chosen?

A: Holocaust comes from the Greek holokauston, a translation of the Hebrew word ʿolah, meaning: ‘burnt sacrifice offered whole to God’. Remember the extermination camps, this is how the bodies of the victims who were gassed, were disposed of – they were piled up and burnt.

Q: While the Nazis targeted Jews, they also slaughtered other groups of people, in their effort to engineering the pure Aryan race, through a mixture of eugenics and murder. Name at least two other groups thus prosecuted.

A: Disabled, travelling communities such as the Roma and Sinti, and gay men.

Q: When was the first concentration camp opened in Nazi Germany, and where?

A: March 22, 1933, at Dachau

