GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Holocaust Remembrance Day
Premium

On the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, here are a few questions

January 31, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Ramya Kannan
Ramya Kannan
The “gate of death” at Birkenau concentration camp

The “gate of death” at Birkenau concentration camp

Q: January 27 has been chosen as the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the holocaust, for a reason. Do you know why?

A: The Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated by Soviet troops on 27 January 1945.

Q: Did you know that the word Nazi is actually an abbreviation for Hitler’s political party? Maybe we’ve given out too much already, but what does Nazi expand to (in German)?

A: Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterparte. It was used by the German press, and Don, the rest of the world. Hitler himself detested being called a Nazi.

Q: Another question on etymology. The Nazi killing pogrom was called the Holocaust. Why was this word chosen?

A: Holocaust comes from the Greek holokauston, a translation of the Hebrew word ʿolah, meaning: ‘burnt sacrifice offered whole to God’. Remember the extermination camps, this is how the bodies of the victims who were gassed, were disposed of – they were piled up and burnt.

Q: While the Nazis targeted Jews, they also slaughtered other groups of people, in their effort to engineering the pure Aryan race, through a mixture of eugenics and murder. Name at least two other groups thus prosecuted.

A: Disabled, travelling communities such as the Roma and Sinti, and gay men.

Q: When was the first concentration camp opened in Nazi Germany, and where?

A: March 22, 1933, at Dachau

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.