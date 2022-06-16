Daily Quiz | On global alliances and trade blocs

International

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a transcontinental political, economic, security, and military alliance, was founded on June 15, 2001.   Here is a quiz on similar alliances, trade blocs and other forums among countries from across the world.

1. The Visegrád Group, a cultural and political alliance of four Central European countries, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia was established in 1991. The name of the group can be traced to which event in world history? 

Answer :

1335 Congress of Visegrád

