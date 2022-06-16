Daily Quiz | On global alliances and trade blocs

Sindhu Nagaraj June 16, 2022 12:12 IST

Sindhu Nagaraj June 16, 2022 12:12 IST

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a transcontinental political, economic, security, and military alliance, was founded on June 15, 2001. Here is a quiz on similar alliances, trade blocs and other forums among countries from across the world.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a transcontinental political, economic, security, and military alliance, was founded on June 15, 2001. Here is a quiz on similar alliances, trade blocs and other forums among countries from across the world.

Daily Quiz | On global alliances and trade blocs The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a transcontinental political, economic, security, and military alliance, was founded on June 15, 2001. Here is a quiz on similar alliances, trade blocs and other forums among countries from across the world. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On global alliances and trade blocs 1/8 1. The Visegrád Group, a cultural and political alliance of four Central European countries, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia was established in 1991. The name of the group can be traced to which event in world history? SHOW ANSWER Answer : 1335 Congress of Visegrád I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. This term is used to refer to the eastern part of the Arab world, comprising seven countries located in Western Asia and eastern North Africa. There is a companion term to the above-mentioned term which is used to refer to the western part of North Africa. Mention the two terms. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Mashrek, Maghreb I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. The Central American Integration System, an organisation of Central American states was formed in 1991. This was formed with the signing of which protocol? It is also called by another name, after one of the member states of the organisation? What is it? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Protocol of Tegucigalpa, Guatemala Protocol I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. The New Development Bank (NDB), formerly referred to as the BRICS Development Bank, a development bank established by the BRICS states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) has four more members apart from the five founding states. Name them. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Bangladesh, the UAE, Uruguay, Egypt I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. The SAARC Literary Award is an annual award conferred by the foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature since 2001. Who is the only writer to have been given this award twice? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Suman Pokhrel I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. This is a legally binding environmental agreement signed in 2002 by the member states of the ASEAN to reduce haze pollution in Southeast Asia. What is the name of the treaty? SHOW ANSWER Answer : ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has been replaced by a new agreement. What is the new agreement called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. Mercosur is a South American trade bloc established in 1991. The name Mercosur is a portmanteau of which Spanish word? What does it mean? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Mercado Común del Sur, which means Common Market of the South I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On global alliances and trade blocs YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/8 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values